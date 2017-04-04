WTSP
China summit gives Trump's Mar-a-Lago a presidential sheen

AP , WTSP 5:20 AM. EDT April 05, 2017

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - For a president who happens to be an expert at branding, the transformation of his Mar-a-Lago resort into the "Winter White House" is the ultimate marketing ploy.

This week President Donald Trump writes his members-only oceanfront property deeper into American history books by meeting at the Florida resort with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While the president and vice president are exempt from promotional prohibitions facing other government employees, there's an overarching principle that all public officials avoid using their offices for private gain. That's according to Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis.

Trump's son Eric Trump, who's helping to lead the Trump Organization in his father's absence, says his father forges strong relationships at the property. He said: "That's how you get a deal done."

