WASHINGTON (AP) — The alleged rifle-wielding gunman has died after he wounded House Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and four others a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Several of the victims are in critical condition.

Capitol Police officers who were in Scalise’s security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody. In all, five people were taken to area hospitals, including the suspect, Alexandria police said.

Several news agencies are reporting that the shooter has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill. Hodgkinson, 66, owns a home inspection business. His home inspection license expired in November 2016 and was not renewed, state records show.

Hodgkinson was charged in April 2006 with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle, according to online records in St. Clair County, Illinois. The charges were dismissed, records show.





President Donald Trump announced during a news conference that Hodgkinson had died, and the president praised the actions of the Capitol Police.

Scalise, 51, the No. 3 House Republican leader first elected to the House in 2008, was in stable condition and undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital. He was shot in the hip, and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Two other people wounded were in critical condition at the George Washington University Hospital, a spokeswoman said, but the condition of the two others was not immediately known. Texas Rep. Roger Williams, who coaches the GOP team, said a member of his staff was shot and was receiving medical attention.

The gunman had a rifle and “a lot of ammo,” said Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, who was at the practice.

President Donald Trump said he was “deeply saddened by this tragedy” and was monitoring developments. The House cancelled proceedings for the day.

