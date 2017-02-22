Bilirakis listens at third town hall on healthcare

There were plenty of empty seats but the school auditorium in Wesley Chapel was filled with emotion Wednesday night. Speaker after speaker had their say, and some piped in from the crowd when they heard something they didn't agree with

All the while, Congressman Gus Bilirakis listened.

"I held a series of public listening sessions on health care because it is my duty as a representative to hear firsthand from my constituents, whether we agree or disagree on the issues. I will continue to seek common ground and constructive exchanges of ideas with the people of my district. That’s what democracy is all about,” said Bilirakis.

The majority of the crowd was concerned about repealing the Affordable Care Act, especially popular provisions such as coverage for pre-existing conditions. Bilirakis says he wants popular provisions like that to remain.

"We have to concentrate on bringing the cost down," Bilirakis said. "We have gotten re-elected to repeal Obamacare, so we have to keep our promise and that thing is not sustainable."

It was the third town hall the Republican has held on the issue in the last three weeks. Bilirakis serves on the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health.

