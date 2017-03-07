Congressman: Poor should buy health care, not iPhones

"Maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to go spend hundreds of dollars on, maybe they should invest in their own healthcare," said Rep. Jason Chaffetz during a CNN interview. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2016 Getty Images)

"Maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to go spend hundreds of dollars on, maybe they should invest in their own healthcare," said Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) during a CNN interview.

Chaffetz, referring to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare, discussed the Trump administration's new plan Tuesday morning, assuring the elimination of the individual mandate.

Chaffetz said the plan is to get rid of the parts people don't want. "Americans have choices and they've got to make a choice," said Chaffetz.

The choice Chaffetz uses as an example is taking heat on social media. He refers to lower income families choosing healthcare over a new iPhone.

The CNN interviewer moves on to ask, "For lower income Americans you're saying this is going to require some sacrifices?"

Chaffetz explains that the point of this is to drive healthcare costs down for both families and the federal government.

KUTV