Could Trump's overtures with Putin mean impeachment?

ST. PETERSBURG — Resignations, withdrawals and revelations. It’s been a chaotic week for the White House, as President Trump's administration tries to get a handle on the controversy.

The word that keeps getting thrown around, now more than ever: impeachment.

You might have seen this article shared on your Facebook page today. An Ohio Republican laid out his reasons for why it's time to impeach President Trump, less than a month into his tenure.

But actually impeaching a president is a lot harder than a bunch of opinions on the Internet make it seem

This is going to sound a lot like Schoolhouse Rock. Impeachment, in fact, works a lot like a bill working its way through Capitol Hill. It starts in a committee. The House Committee on the Judiciary usually investigates the allegations. If that committee thinks there's enough there to boot a president, it's a two-step process.

First, the full House of Representatives votes on whether to impeach the president. Anything over 50 percent kicks the case to the Senate, which can vote to convict. If two-thirds of the Senate votes yes, the president is out and the VP is in.

So could this happen to President Trump? Let's go worst case scenario. Say Donald Trump was on the phone with Vladimir Putin getting coached before he became president. Is that an impeachable offense?

“To the extent that it was exclusively done prior to him being an office, that's going to be a serious barrier to impeachment,” said Stetson University law professor Louis Virelli, and expert in constitutional law. “It's going to be hard for the House to argue that the president violated his duties before he was president.

"That doesn't mean, however, that there aren't any consequences. Certainly there are political consequences. It's going to cause problems for President Trump in the general public and within his own party to the extent that he is associated with foul play in an election, particularly one that he won.”

So here are the grounds.

Federal officials can be impeached on treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. On it's face, it's only for people holding office, but a presidential impeachment has only happened twice in American history, so it’s not a frequent tradition and could change.

In 1868, the House impeached Andrew Johnson for going against a statute that limited the president's power. Then of course, there's Bill Clinton's infamous impeachment. Both of those presidents were acquitted of their charges by the Senate.

No president has ever been removed from office by impeachment.

There is one big way to keep people you don't want in office away from the White House - voting.

