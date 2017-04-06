Democrats block Gorsuch vote, but Republicans vow 'nuclear option'

The Senate finally began action Thursday to add appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, marking the end of a divisive process that could forever change the way justices are confirmed. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Nearly 14 months since the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, the Senate finally began action Thursday to replace him with federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch, marking the end of a divisive process that could forever change the way justices are confirmed and further weaken the Senate's bipartisan traditions.

Faced with a Democratic filibuster of the 49-year-old Coloradan, like Scalia a fierce conservative and strict interpreter of the Constitution, Senate Republicans set the stage for a controversial rules change that will allow them to confirm Gorsuch with a simple majority vote.

Democrats won the first, short-lived victory by denying President Trump's nominee 60 votes, since only four Democrats had aligned with the chamber's 52 Republicans to support his confirmation. The 55-45 vote to end debate on the nomination therefore was defeated.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who voted against it to preserve his next move, was to invoke the "nuclear option," changing Senate rules to get around the filibuster. After 30 more hours of debate, a final vote on Gorsuch's confirmation likely will take place Friday evening.

"There's a reason why it's called the nuclear option," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor before the series of votes began. "It's the most extreme measure, with the most extreme consequences."

"The consequences for the Senate and for the future of the Supreme Court will be far-reaching," Schumer said. The 60-vote threshold in the Senate has been "the guardrail of our democracy ... when it comes to the courts, the guardrails are being dismantled."

McConnell urged Democrats Thursday morning to have a last-minute change of heart and let Gorsuch's nomination go through. Otherwise, he warned sternly, "This will be the first and last partisan filibuster of a Supreme Court nomination."

He emphasized that a successful partisan filibuster would be the first ever mounted against a Supreme Court nominee in the Senate's 230-year history. “This is the latest escalation in the never-ending judicial war,” McConnell said.

