Democrats plan all-nighter to oppose Betsy DeVos confirmation

CBS , WTSP 6:37 AM. EST February 07, 2017

The Senate votes tomorrow on the nomination of Betsy DeVos for education secretary -- and Senate Democrats are pulling an all-nighter to oppose her in the hopes of drawing one more GOP lawmaker to their side.

The chamber’s Democrats will keep the Senate in session overnight to talk about their opposition to DeVos, who they argue is not qualified for the top job at the Education Department and lacks knowledge about the public school system.

“Democrats will hold the floor for the next 24 hours until the final vote to do everything we can to persuade just one more Republican to join us,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington), the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension (HELP) Committee, said on the Senate floor Monday afternoon.

Other Democrats tweeted about the all-nighter, announcing which hours they’d volunteered to speak:

