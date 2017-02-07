How much power will DeVos really have?

Education secretary Betsy DeVos sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence. Photo: Getty Images

ST. PETERSBURG — She's never gone to public school. She's never worked in public schools and she doesn't send her kids to public schools.

But Betsy DeVos is now the head of the Department of Education, administering all public schools in the US. She's also a big proponent of charter schools, and that has some public school educators in Tampa Bay worried.

"She has absolutely no qualifications whatsoever," said Pinellas Teachers Union president Mike Gandolfo. "She has no experience. All of her experience has been basically to try to dismantle public schools by pushing vouchers."

So does Betsy DeVos in charge mean you're going to see another charter school in your community next week?

Let's look at what she actually oversees: billions of dollars for student loans and grants, making sure people of all ethnicities and races have an equal chance at an education and that people with special needs have that same chance. What she cannot do is issue a decree that could add a school (charter or any kind) in your community or issue a policy from her office.

She can't make policy on her own. Professor Bill Heller has been part of the education community for nearly 60 years. He says that in order for DeVose to make policy, "She's got to have the Congress working with her."

DeVos' power isn't from executive authority, it's from influence in Donald Trump's Cabinet and in Congress.

"Most secretaries are, more or less, I wouldn't call them figureheads, but they really do not have the direct clout that, say, legislative committees in Congress would have," Heller said. "(Her power comes in) how she would go to them and say, 'OK this is a policy I'd like to do.'"

But here the thing: Democrats who are putting up a stink in the Senate over DeVos only have themselves to blame. Three years ago they eliminated the filibuster that could've stopped her nomination this week in its tracks.

