Donald Trump is the president: Now what?

President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

ST. PETERSBURG — You know they're in office. But when will the Trump administration start firing off executive orders? What's next?

First things first. If you don't have a lot of money, and you're trying to buy a house, it might be harder for you now.

Following Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony Friday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development canceled a cut to mortgage fees under a federal program -- bad news for first-time homeowners and people with lower incomes.

Aside from that, expect movement on a couple of fronts in just the next few days, including The Wall.

President Trump will sign executive orders to direct building the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. In other immigration news, he'll most likely rescind President Obama's order that allowed 700,000 people brought to the U.S. illegally as kids to stay in the country, work and attend college.

Also watch for new restrictions on people entering the country from certain countries until a system for "extreme vetting" for Islamist extremists can be set up.

Something president Trump vowed to do on Day One was to lift environmental regulations Obama put in place through executive action, including restrictions on oil drilling.

Trump can accomplish some of these moves with just his pen and while you'll see executive orders to take away aspects of Obamacare, which insures millions of people, “even the repeal of Obamacare in its totality has to come through Congress,” said 10News political expert Dr. Lars Hafner.

“Congress may choose in the next 10, 20, 100 days to begin to push forward with that so he has something to sign, but those are things that are going to take the bodies of government working together," Hafner said.

Trump's first 100 days promise to be historic in any number of ways, and we're going to keep track of all of it for you.

