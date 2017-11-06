St. Petersburg mayoral race tight between Kriseman, Baker

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman (left) and former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker (right). (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A final independent poll of the St. Petersburg mayor’s race on the eve of the election indicates incumbent Mayor Rick Kriseman might have a narrow lead over former Mayor Rick Baker.

A poll released early Monday, Nov. 6, by StPetePolls.org had Kriseman leading Baker, 47.5 percent to 45.6 percent -- still within the 3.2 percent margin of error.

Nearly 7 percent of likely voters responding that they were still undecided. The scientific study polled 939 St. Petersburg registered voters, with only likely voters or confirmed voters included in the results.

St.PetePolls claims a 3.2 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level given the sample size.

Kriseman edged Baker in the August primary by a mere 69 votes among more than 56,000 votes cast. However, since neither front-runner eclipsed the 50 percent mark, the race went to a run-off.

The race is officially non-partisan, but took a clear partisan turn early, with Democrat Kriseman trying to link Republican Baker to President Donald Trump. In response, Baker has criticized Kriseman’s “out-of-town” support along party lines, and also fiercely criticizing Kriseman’s response to the city’s sewer woes.

Among the major issues the winner of the election will have to deal with is the city’s sports future. The Tampa Bay Rays have been financial supporters of Kriseman’s campaign; the Tampa Bay Rowdies currently employ Baker.

Experts have told 10Investigates St. Petersburg is not big enough for two major-league sports teams.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

