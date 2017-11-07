St. Petersburg mayoral race today: Interviews with Kriseman, Baker

It's Election Day! Voters in St. Petersburg can help shape the city's future with a vote for current Mayor Rick Kriseman or former Mayor Rick Baker. (Photo: 10News)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Only 69 votes separated the St. Petersburg mayoral candidates in the August primary election and a recent poll indicates the race continues to be close.

Today is Election Day, the final push by current Mayor Rick Kriseman and former Mayor Rick Baker to vie for votes. Whoever ends up winning will take office in January 2018 and serve a four-year term.

Among many of the issues on the newly-elected mayor's plate come next year involve the city's sports future. Will the Tampa Bay Rays stay or go across the bay? What can residents and tourists alike expect with the upcoming St. Pete Pier?

10News Brightside anchor Rob Finnerty interviewed the candidates Tuesday, Nov. 7. Take a look at their conversations below before you head to the polls.

