Tuesday's election could determine St. Petersburg mayoral race

A generic photo of voters at the polls. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg primary election for mayor and for the District 6 city council seat is set for Tuesday.

Incumbent Democratic Mayor Rick Kriseman is running against former Republican Mayor Rick Baker, Anthony Cates III, Paul “The Truth” Congemi, Theresa “Momma Tee” Lassiter and Jesse Nevel.

If one of the mayoral candidates garners 50 percent or more of the vote, that candidate wins the seat outright. If no candidate receives a majority, the two candidates receiving the most votes will have a Nov. 7 runoff election. Voters would determine the runoff election at-large.

Related: St. Pete sewage issues exposed by 10 Investigates become major campaign issue

Previous: Kriseman vs. Baker: What it means for Rays, Rowdies

More: Barack Obama endorses Rick Kriseman for St. Petersburg mayor

Justin Bean ,Robert Blackmon, Eritha Akilé Cainion, Gina Driscoll, Corey Givens Jr., Jim Jackson, James Scott and Maria L. Scruggs are running for the District 6 St. Petersburg City Council seat.

In Tuesday’s primary, only voters residing in District 6 may vote in their council district contest. The names of the two District 6 city council candidates with the most votes will be placed on the Nov. 7 election ballot to be voted at-large.

The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Not sure where to vote? Click here

Want to view a sample ballot? Click here

Some 169,770 people are registered to vote in Tuesday's election, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections’ website.

Among those registered to vote:

· 78,253 are registered as Democrats

· 47,011 are registered as Republicans

· 44,506 are registered as no party affiliation or others

Related: U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson announces support for St. Petersburg Mayor Kriseman

More: 'Battle of the Ricks': Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker announces run for old office

Previous: Final mayoral debate before ballots hit St. Petersburg mailboxes

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV