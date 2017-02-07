Public scrambles to join truth-finding Politifact

ST. PETERSBURG - Fact-checking the president and his administration's statements seems to be happening at record speed these days. It's not just the media that's doing it either. So are many of you on social media.



Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, recently blasted The New York Times, criticizing the newspaper for an article in which they described President Trump watching television in his bathrobe. It seemed innocent enough until the Twitterverse started looking into it.

Spicer told reporters, "That story was so riddled with inaccuracies and lies that they owe the president an apology - blatant factual error - that is literally the epitome of fake news. I don't think the president owns a bathrobe. He definitely doesn't wear one. "

Within minutes of Spicer's comments, image after image of President Trump was posted of him in a robe. The pictures appear to be taken years earlier. The posts flooded Twitter. There were shots of him sprawled on a bed in a bathrobe as well as him in a bathrobe holding his children. even a shot of him in a yellow bathrobe.

Apparently, the urge to fact-check even the most mundane statements is more popular than ever these days.

Aaron Sharockman is the executive director of Politifact, the Pulitzer Prize-winning fact-checking division of our news partners the Tampa Bay Times. We asked him if he's ever seen the public so engaged in this way. He said, "For me, no. I think we've seen a huge ramp-up in growth of this idea of wanting to hold politicians accountable."

Politifact has invited people across the country to become members of a new program called the "Truth Squad," where they get to become the fact-checkers with the help of Politifact

Sharockman: "This truth squad is a campaign, which is a really good way for us to kind of share our best practices and information - what we've been doing for nine years at Politifact and close to 14,000 fact-checks."

He added, "We're not trying to influence your vote. We're not trying to tell you this person is a liar and this person tells the truth. What we're trying to do is all agree on facts.We can."

The response from the public to become a part of the Truth Squad has been swift. Sharockman said, "As of this morning we have 615 members to the squad."

Politifact has a staff of 10 full-time employees to put together their "Truth-O-Meters." Half of the staff is in the Bay area; the others are in Washington, D.C. Truth Squad members have to make a donation in order to join but that money goes towards helping Politifact stay free for readers around the world.

Sharockman says the group has raised $105,000 towards that effort. Click here for more information on how to join.



