President Trump meets FBI Director James Comey. Getty photo

WASHINGTON — In much anticipated public remarks, FBI Director James Comey on Monday is expected to offer the most definitive repudiation yet of President Trump's claims that the Obama administration wiretapped his New York offices in advance of the November election.

Comey, who privately encouraged Justice Department officials to refute Trump's claims soon after they appeared in a series of March 4 tweets, is slated to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, along with National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers.

Although Trump, as recently as Friday, has continued to defend the extraordinary allegations, House and Senate leaders briefed by the FBI director in recent days have flatly denied such surveillance existed in bipartisan joint statements, leaving the White House virtually alone in asserting such claims.

“I expect (Comey) will, and I hope we will put an end to this wild goose chase,'' California Rep. Adam Schiff, the House committee's ranking Democrat, told NBC's Meet The Press Sunday. "What the president said is patently false and the wrecking ball it created has now banged into the British allies and German allies and continuing to grow in terms of damage.''

Schiff referred to Trump's Friday remarks during a joint White House appearance with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, where the president once again defended his wiretap contention.

"As far as wiretapping, I guess by this past (Obama) administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps," Trump quipped, referring to disclosures during the Obama administration that Merkel's private communications were being monitored by U.S. intelligence.

