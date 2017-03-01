Florida looks to expand 'stand your ground' immunity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida doesn't just want to let people stand their ground, it also wants to make the state prove they didn't commit violence in self-defense before taking them to trial.
Florida has been seen as a leader in giving citizens immunity in cases of self-defense, with a "stand your ground" law that has been an emotional point of debate after a series of high-profile shooting deaths.
While at least 22 states have similar laws that say people can use force - even deadly force - to defend themselves from threats, Florida could soon be the only one that spells out that prosecutors have to prove self-defense wasn't a factor before taking someone to trial.
Currently, defendants bear the burden of showing self-defense was a factor.
