Adam Putnam officially announces run for governor

BARTOW, Fla. (WTSP) -- Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture has his sights set on the highest office in the state.

Adam Putnam announced he’s running for governor on the steps of the old county courthouse in his hometown of Bartow.

In his speech today, he talked about the lessons he learned working on his parents’ citrus farm and cattle ranch and going to school there.

“Together we really can make great things happen, as our principal used to say on that intercom every single day, and Mr. Cooper is here today," Putnam said. "Thank you for imprinting that in my mind, and imprinting that in our heart.”

Putnam also promised to protect second amendment rights and do more for veterans and law enforcement.

He discussed the importance of higher education, but also encouraged trade jobs for people who don’t go to college.

“We have to put Florida first, so that we’re more than a prize for a life well lived someplace else. We can make Florida the launch pad for the American dream," Putnam said.

He's now kicking off a bus tour of several cities across Florida.

