Cluster of gun bills face scrutiny from moms across state

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – A series of gun bills proposed in the Florida legislature designed to make it easier for firearm owners to carry weapons in places where there are current restrictions has drawn ire from activists who urge lawmakers to take a more “common sense” approach to gun laws.

Volunteers with the group “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America” will take their concerns to the Capitol on Tuesday at 11 a.m., hoping legislators will support their cause.

Right now, there are at least 10 bills on the table that would dramatically expand where firearm owners can carry their weapons, including to places like schools, colleges, airports, public meetings and more.

State Sentator Greg Steube has worked on many of these bills, and says, “Those who have gone through the necessary background checks for concealed carry permits should be able to protect themselves regardless of where they are.

Those with Moms Demand Action strongly disagree.

“Floridians are very careful about protecting their Second Amendment rights, and there is nothing that Moms Demand Action does that would infringe on those,” said Michelle Gajda, volunteer chapter leader for Moms Demand action for Gun Sense in America. “What Senator Steube is talking about is talking about is the gun lobby agenda of guns everywhere, all the time. That’s not preserving the rights of gun owners, that’s endangering Floridians.”

