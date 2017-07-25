Coming soon: New look, security features for Florida licenses

A new look and security features are coming this summer to Florida licenses and ID cards. (Photo: Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. - A fresh look is coming soon for Florida licenses and personal ID cards.

It's been about 14 years since the state last updated its cards. The new versions feature a new design and other security elements -- including ultraviolet ink -- meant to secure the holder's personal information.

State officials charge the new license is the "most secure over-the-counter credential on the market today."

The front of the card shows off the state seal with an orange "FL" in the background. Ocean waves are on the back, with the year 1845 when Florida became the 27th state to enter the Union. The holder's photo will appear in four spots on the card.

Headers at the top of the card will appear in different colors depending on card type, including a commercial driver license, regular driver license, identification card and learner's license.

Florida's new licenses and ID cards soon will have new headers to indicate the type of card. (Photo: Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)

Special designations for lifetime sportsmen, veteran, organ donor and more also have a place on the card.

Residents can pick up the card in August at select service centers across the state. In December, all centers and the state's website will have the new card available.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV