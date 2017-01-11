Driver critically hurt after metal beams impale windshield

(Photo: iStock)

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a driver has been critically injured after a crash sent two metal beams through his windshield on Interstate 4 in Seminole County.



Local news outlets report the Florida Highway Patrol says 60-year-old Steven McCourt was driving Wednesday near Altamonte Springs when a pickup truck hauling two metal beams slowed in from of him because of traffic.



FHP spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Montes says McCourt failed to stop and slammed into the back of the pickup, sending the beams smashing through McCourt's windshield.



Authorities say McCourt was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.



The FHP says the metal beams were properly marked with red flags and a safety vest.



It's unclear why McCourt didn't stop. The crash remains under investigation.

