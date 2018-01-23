Florida bill would require HPV vaccination for public school students

HPV Vaccination (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A bill introduced in the Florida legislature would make it mandatory for public school students to get vaccinated for human papillomavirus.

Senate Bill 1558 would require the HPV shot for all school children.

State Sen. José Javier Rodríguez, D-Miami, filed the bill on Jan. 4.

If passed, the bill would be called the “Women’s Cancer Prevention Act” and take effect on July 1.

The bill would also include procedures for exempting children from immunization requirements.

Immunizations would be required for poliomyelitis, diphtheria, rubeola, rubella, pertussis, mumps, tetanus, human papillomavirus, and other communicable diseases as determined by rules of the Department of Health.

