Florida lawmakers file bill to ban child marriage

Sherry Johnson, a child bride

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Two Republican senators are looking to stop minors from being able to get married in Florida.

Majority leader Wilton Simpson and Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto filed SB 140 on Monday, Aug. 14, which would make it illegal to issue a marriage license to anyone under the age of 18.

Currently, Florida law allows minors to get married with their parents' consent or if the female is pregnant with a child.

10News exposed this law's dreadful consequences in June through the story of Sherry Johnson, a woman who was raped as a child, pregnant by age 10 and forced to marry her rapist by age 11.

In a news release sent to 10News, Simpson said: “The current law is simply unacceptable. It flies in the face of common sense. It’s an honor to join Senator Benacquisto in her never ending efforts to protect Florida’s children.”

According to an advocacy group called Unchained At Last, more than 14,000 minors were married in Florida from 2000 to 2010.

In July, Senator Simpson told 10News reporter Liz Crawford, plans to change the law were underway and he wanted an anti-child marriage bill passed this year.

