Gov. Rick Scott pushes for more money for state law enforcement

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom wakes up to find twin boys drowned in pool (NBC VIDEO)
-
Massage parlors targeted by group, city
-
Pasco death possibly linked to airbag
-
30-year reunion for sister and brother sparks search for twin sisters
-
Searching for William's heroes
-
Teen to 911: I just got hit by a train (AUDIO)
-
Officials ID shark dragging suspect
-
18-year-old arrested for DUI, manslaughter in Los Banos car crash
-
One killed in fair ride accident
-
Pattern of abuse in shark video?
More Stories
-
Baby dies in 109-degree Largo mobile home, police…Jul 28, 2017, 8:00 a.m.
-
Firefighter jumps into bay to save pup off Miami BeachJul 28, 2017, 6:55 a.m.
-
Grieving woman wants answers after crash killed…Jul 28, 2017, 6:56 a.m.