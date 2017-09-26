Gov. Rick Scott slated to detail plans against opioid abuse

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Rick Scott is slated to make what's being called as a "major announcement" in the state's fight against opioid abuse.
The plans are expected to be detailed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Bradenton Police Department. You can watch coverage on the 10News Facebook page.
Scott declared a state of emergency in an effort to combat the state's major opioid problem, allowing $27 million in federal funding to be spent for treatment and other services.
