Gov. Rick Scott slated to detail plans against opioid abuse

File photo (Photo: NBC)

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Rick Scott is slated to make what's being called as a "major announcement" in the state's fight against opioid abuse.

The plans are expected to be detailed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Bradenton Police Department. You can watch coverage on the 10News Facebook page.

More: Could a vaccine help fight our drug addiction epidemic?

Scott declared a state of emergency in an effort to combat the state's major opioid problem, allowing $27 million in federal funding to be spent for treatment and other services.

Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV