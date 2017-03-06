WTSP
Gov. Scott to lay out priorities in speech to lawmakers

AP , WTSP 5:15 AM. EST March 07, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Gov. Rick Scott will give his seventh State of the State address as lawmakers kick off their annual 60-day legislative session.

The speech Tuesday comes after Scott has battled House Republicans over funding the agencies that recruit businesses to Florida and try to lure tourists.

Scott will lay out his priorities, which will likely include maintaining funding for Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida.

House speaker Richard Corcoran wants to strip Enterprise Florida of state money and is backing significant cuts to the tourism agency.

