Initiative to restore felons' voting rights gets enough signatures for ballot

Right now, ex-felons in Florida can’t vote. If they’ve served their time, should that right be restored?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- An initiative that would give convicted felons their voting rights back has gathered enough signatures to make it on the 2018 ballot.

Florida election officials verified the proponents have more than 799,000 valid signatures; 766,200 were required.

The proposed amendment to the Florida constitution would allow felons to vote after they have completed their sentences. The amendment would not apply to anyone convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.

Florida is one of only three states that permanently ban all felons from voting even after they complete their sentences.

In all three states, ex-felons can apply to get their rights back. However, Iowa grants clemency more than 90 percent of the time and Kentucky more than 80 percent, while Florida grants it less than 10 percent of the time.

It wasn't always that way.

During his time in office, Gov. Charlie Crist held the record for restoring voting rights to more than 150,000 felons.

Current Gov. Rick Scott made the process more difficult. Now, felons must wait five years after completing their sentence before they can even apply for clemency. Then, there's a backlog of some 20,000 cases.

The proposal to give former felons their voting rights back would have to get 60 percent of the vote next November to pass.

