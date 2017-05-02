Putnam, Gillum announce campaigns for governor

Adam Putnam filed his paperwork on Monday to seek the seat being vacated by Republican Gov. Rick Scott due to term limits. WTLV photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Republican Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam is running for Florida governor.



Putnam filed his paperwork on Monday to seek the seat being vacated by Republican Gov. Rick Scott due to term limits.



Putnam was first elected in 2010 after serving five terms in Congress, where he was one of the highest ranking Republican members of the U.S. House. He was first elected to the Legislature when he was 22.



Putnam is from Bartow in Polk County. The 42-year-old is a fifth-generation Floridian from a family of ranchers and citrus growers. He becomes the first major Republican to enter the race.



Democrats running include Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando businessman Chris King.

Gillum, 37, was the first of many rumored to officially announce his candidacy via a campaign video on Youtube on March 1. He followed it up with a campaign kickoff rally at Kleman Plaza in Tallahassee, where he went to college, met his wife and raises his family.

And according to the Tallahassee Democrat, campaign sources would not confirm it, but former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, 54, is widely expected to announce her candidacy for governor Tuesday in Miami. She is the daughter of former Gov. Bob Graham, who also served in the U.S. Senate.

