Senate committee to vote on texting while driving bill

Texting while driving (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A state Senate committee is expected to vote Tuesday afternoon on a bill that would stiffen texting while driving laws.

Senate Bill 90 would authorize law enforcement officers to stop vehicles and issue citations to people who are texting while driving.

Florida is one of four states where texting while driving is a secondary offense, meaning that law enforcement cannot pull over motorists for texting at the wheel. Other states are Nebraska, Ohio and South Dakota.

The Florida Senate Communications, Energy and Public Utilities Committee is set to vote on the bill at its 3 p.m. Tuesday meeting. The bill needs five of the committee’s eight members to approve it. If approved, it will go to the Senate floor during the 2018 legislative session.

If the bill became law, it would take effect Oct. 1, 2018.

