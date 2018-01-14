Sick of the annoying robocalls? So are some Florida lawmakers

Florida State Capitol (Photo: SeanPavonePhoto, Thinkstock)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Another day, another irritating robocall. How would you like to get rid of them for good?

That soon might be a reality, maybe.

This past week, the Florida Senate advanced two key pieces of legislation aimed at protecting Floridians from scams and unnecessary telephone solicitations.

Senate Bill 962 unanimously passed The Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism on Tuesday. Called the “Florida Call-Blocking Act,” the bill would allow telecommunication providers to offer call-blocking software to filter out robocalls.

Senate Bill 568, sponsored by Republican State Sen. Dana Young, would prohibit solicitors from leaving voicemails without your phone ever ringing.

Florida has its "Do Not Call Act," but it only it states you can't call or leave a text message. Telemarketers have become clever and found loopholes, so you only get a voice mail.

In addition, the days of receiving blocked calls or random numbers calling you would be over.

The telephone solicitor would need to have a name show up on your phone and the number they call from would need to be capable of receiving calls and that can connect the call recipient to the telephone solicitor.

Senate leaders believe these bills will further help protect Floridians from scams and unnecessary telephone solicitations.

It remains to see, however, whether the robocallers would actually comply with such a state law if passed.

The Federal Communications Commission reports that unwanted calls, including robocalls and texts, are consistently among the top consumer complaints filed with them each year.

If you believe you have received an illegal call, text or fax, click here to file a complaint.

