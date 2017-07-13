State Attorney Aramis Ayala claims traffic stop that sparked outrage was routine

Update as of July 13, 2017: ORLANDO -- A traffic stop involving State Attorney Aramis Ayala, Florida's first African-American state attorney, has been recently raising some eyebrows.

Many have been questioning the legitimacy of the stop, claiming that Ayala was pulled over due to racial profiling. On the other side of the token, some claim that Ayala was being rude and was not cooperating with the Orlando officers.

The traffic stop lasted two minutes and did not involve any shouting or raised voices. Ayala and other legal experts have now come out to say that the traffic stop did not violate any legal parameters and was a routine stop.

Ayala recently gained attention when she refused to seek the death penalty in a violent felony case which has started a legal case with Gov. Rick Scott. She has since received threats and a noose in the mail.

Original story: ORLANDO -- Video is out of Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala being pulled over. And when officers realized who she was, one of them explained the stop.

The stop happened back on June 19 at 8:15 p.m.

When Ayala told the two officers that she was the state attorney, one officer explained, 'Thank you, your tag didn't come back, never seen that before, but we're good now.”

When asked by Ayala why they ran her tags, the officer explained that they run tags all the time to see if vehicles are stolen.

Ayala, the state's first African-American state attorney, was in the news recently for not pursuing the death penalty in violent felony cases. She's received racially charged insults, and in April, the Tampa Bay Times reported she received a noose in the mail in April.

Ayala got national attention earlier this year when she refused to pursue the death penalty in Markeith Loyd’s case. Loyd is accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend and an Orlando police officer.

