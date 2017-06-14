State law enforcement, employees get pay raise

Gov. Rick Scott delivers his 2016 State of the State Address. (Photo: The Florida Channel)

Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill giving pay raises to state law enforcement officers, correctional officers and state employees.

“Today, I am proud to sign legislation which provides much deserved pay raises for Florida’s sworn state law enforcement officers, correctional officers and state employees," Scott said while signing SB 7022. "Earlier this year, I recommended a five percent pay raise for all sworn state law enforcement officers and increased pay for Florida’s correctional officers as part of my Fighting for Florida’s Future budget and I am glad the Legislature passed meaningful legislation to address this."

The new law gives a 5 percent pay raise for sworn state law enforcement officers from Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Florida Department of Financial Services and State Attorney offices.

It also provides funding to increase the base rate of pay for correctional officers, increase the pay to certified mental health correctional officers, and provide a hiring bonus to correctional officers at institutions with high officer vacancy rates.

The law also authorizes a $1,400 pay raise for state employees earning less than $40,000 annually and a $1,000 pay raise for those earning more than $40,000 annually.

