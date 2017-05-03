Survey shows many Floridians lack understanding of political system

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to mark the first 100 days of his presidency. The rally also coincided with the White House Correspondents Dinner, which Trump was the first president in 30 years to miss. (Photo: Alex Wong, USA TODAY)

A new survey done by a Florida Southern College professor shows a lot of Floridians lack a basic understanding of the political system in the United States.

When asked questions like, “How long is a U.S. Senator’s term?” or “How many U.S. Senators are there?” more than half of the people who participated in the survey either answered incorrectly or said they didn’t know (Answers: Six years and 100).

The poll also found only about 50 percent of people know who would become the new POTUS if both the President and Vice President died.

The answer to that question, by the way, is the Speaker of the House. Less than half of Floridians interviewed could name the current House Speaker (Hint: it’s Paul Ryan).

The good news is most Floridians know the state capital, according to the survey. About 90 percent of people interviewed correctly identified Tallahassee.

Floridians of all age ranges, political leanings and races were interviewed for the survey. About 78 percent of them said they’re registered voters.



