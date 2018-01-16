In Tampa Bay Times report, new Jack Latvala accuser says 'he felt me up'

State Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater (Photo: Florida Senate)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- "Why won't this stop?"

The latest accuser against the embattled former Clearwater Sen. Jack Latvala tells the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald in an exclusive interview she would get a nauseous feeling whenever he would send her a text.

"You looked good in committee. I woke up wanting you," Latvala wrote in a text message in March 2015 to Laura McLeod. "No panties Friday," he wrote another day, according to the Times.

McLeod, a long-time lobbyist and now a legislative aide, said she considered herself "a flawed messenger" because the two had a consensual affair 20 years ago. Still, the Times reports her testimony might have been the "kill shot" that lead to Latvala's resignation in December 2017.

Read the story and Latvala's response on the Tampa Bay Times' website: Jack Latvala’s latest accuser: ‘He unbuttoned my jacket and he felt me up.’

