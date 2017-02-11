Through tears, murder suspect denies involvement in elderly woman's death

(Photo: Screenshot via Lake County Sheriff's Office Facebook video)

LAKE COUNTY, FL - Two men were arrested Friday in connection to the murder of an elderly central Florida woman.

Rubye James, 92, was found dead in a shallow grave Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested Krystopher Laws, 21, and Joshua McClellan, 19. They’re both facing robbery and first-degree murder charges.

Cameras were rolling as the two were being led into the Lake County Jail Friday night. McClellan wept as he admitted breaking into James’ car, but denied involvement in her death.

"I was just looking into empty cars just to find some money to buy some weed," he said while being taken into the jail. “And I came back to the car that had a key, but the switch was just stuck on it and I popped it open and it worked, so I just took it for a drive.”

McClellan said he did lawn work for James and had known her for years.

James had been reported missing Wednesday after deputies conducted a welfare check and found her home empty and her car missing. Police say her car and remains were located later. The remains were positively identified Thursday.

Few other details of her death were provided.

