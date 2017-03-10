Wow, man! Large drug haul gathered outside Okeechobee music festival

Last weekend's Okeechobee Musicfest 2017 gathered thousands of fans looking to have a good time -- and an impressive haul of illegal drugs.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office warned festival goers that their vehicles would be searched by K-9 officers, and gave attendees a chance to surrender any illegal drugs in amnesty boxes before being searched.
The sheriff's office said this is what they found in the amnesty boxes:
- 6 pounds hydroponic marijuana
- 150 hits of LSD
- 50 capsules of Molly
- 150 paraphernalia items such as pipes bongs and marijuana grinders
- 1 ounce of marijuana resin
- 200 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes
- 30 LSD dip cigarettes
- 2 pounds of edible marijuana cookies and brownies etc.
- 14 g of cocaine HCl
- 12 g of meth
- 100 hits of Ecstasy
- 25 marijuana candies like gummy bears
- 10 g of liquid LSD
- 10 g of powder mollies
- Five sets of digital scales
- 1 1/2 ounce mushrooms
- 57 nitrous oxide whippets
- Various prescription medication such as Xanax and oxycodone.
Deputies said the numbers are only estimates.
Twenty-one festival goers were arrested during the four-day event, the sheriff's office said.
