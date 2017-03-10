Wow, man! Large drug haul gathered outside Okeechobee music festival

This is part of the illegal drugs the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office gathered outside the music festival. (Photo: Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office)

Last weekend's Okeechobee Musicfest 2017 gathered thousands of fans looking to have a good time -- and an impressive haul of illegal drugs.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office warned festival goers that their vehicles would be searched by K-9 officers, and gave attendees a chance to surrender any illegal drugs in amnesty boxes before being searched.

The sheriff's office said this is what they found in the amnesty boxes:

6 pounds hydroponic marijuana

150 hits of LSD

50 capsules of Molly

150 paraphernalia items such as pipes bongs and marijuana grinders

1 ounce of marijuana resin

200 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes

30 LSD dip cigarettes

2 pounds of edible marijuana cookies and brownies etc.

14 g of cocaine HCl

12 g of meth

100 hits of Ecstasy

25 marijuana candies like gummy bears

10 g of liquid LSD

10 g of powder mollies

Five sets of digital scales

1 1/2 ounce mushrooms

57 nitrous oxide whippets

Various prescription medication such as Xanax and oxycodone.

Deputies said the numbers are only estimates.

Twenty-one festival goers were arrested during the four-day event, the sheriff's office said.



© 2017 WTSP-TV