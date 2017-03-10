WTSP
Wow, man! Large drug haul gathered outside Okeechobee music festival

10News WTSP , WTSP 5:31 PM. EST March 10, 2017

Last weekend's Okeechobee Musicfest 2017 gathered thousands of fans looking to have a good time -- and an impressive haul of illegal drugs.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office warned festival goers that their vehicles would be searched by K-9 officers, and gave attendees a chance to surrender any illegal drugs in amnesty boxes before being searched.

The sheriff's office said this is what they found in the amnesty boxes:

  • 6 pounds hydroponic marijuana
  • 150 hits of LSD
  • 50 capsules of Molly
  • 150 paraphernalia items such as pipes bongs and marijuana grinders
  • 1 ounce of marijuana resin
  • 200 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes
  • 30 LSD dip cigarettes
  • 2 pounds of edible marijuana cookies and brownies etc.
  • 14 g of cocaine HCl
  • 12 g of meth
  • 100 hits of Ecstasy
  • 25 marijuana candies like gummy bears
  • 10 g of liquid LSD
  • 10 g of powder mollies
  • Five sets of digital scales
  • 1 1/2 ounce mushrooms
  • 57 nitrous oxide whippets
  • Various prescription medication such as Xanax and oxycodone.

Deputies said the numbers are only estimates.

Twenty-one festival goers were arrested during the four-day event, the sheriff's office said.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


