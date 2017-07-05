GOP Sen. Marco Rubio still doesn't have a Tampa office

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio speaks before the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami, Fla., on June 16, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Four months after his staff packed up and left its Tampa office, at the direction of a landlord frustrated by weekly demonstrations, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio still is looking for a home base in one of his state's largest metropolitan areas.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the Miami Republican's staff said it's working on finding an office.

Rubio's two-person staff has improvised, meeting constituents in coffee shops, libraries and other public spaces.

The arrangement raises questions about the logistics. Constituent services often involve working with documents that contain personal information. And some have raised questions about where sensitive files are being stored.

Rubio's office did not respond to a list of specific questions from the Times.

