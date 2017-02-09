Hillary Clinton takes to Twitter to gloat over court's immigration ruling

Hillary Clinton just couldn't resist trolling President's Trump's Twitter feed after a federal appeals court refused to order the reinstatement of Trump's executive order blocking immigration and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Her tweet simply read, "3-0," a reference to the unanimous decision by the three-judge panel.

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

Clinton was not the only critic of Trump and his travel ban celebrating the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision. Politicians, political pundits and activists around the country celebrated the victory against the administration.

Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban

"President Trump ought to see the handwriting on the wall that his executive order is unconstitutional. He should abandon this proposal, roll up his sleeves and come up with a real, bipartisan plan to keep us safe," said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the ruling "a victory for our Constitution and our fight against terrorism."

"For the sake of our values and the security of America, Democrats will continue to press for President Trump’s dangerous and unconstitutional ban to be withdrawn,” Pelosi said.

Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, applauded the ruling. "The government’s erratic and chaotic attempts to enforce this unconstitutional ban have taken a tremendous toll on innocent individuals, our country’s values, and our standing in the world," he said in a statement.

“Today marks a victory for American freedom over Presidential tyranny," said Steven Goldstein, the executive director of the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect. "The court has sided with refugees who thirst for hope over a president who yearns to hate."

Margaret Huang, executive director of Amnesty International USA, said that while the ruling is "obviously a relief," it "won’t end the turmoil and uncertainty that this inhumane ban is causing for thousands of families.”

In addition, Huang cited reports "that some border patrol agents are still subjecting people entering the U.S. to discriminatory and unlawful treatment, and we fear that the Trump Administration may find other ways to discriminate based on religion."

"Today, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously made America great again," said Mark Hetfield, the president and CEO of HIAS, a Jewish nonprofit organization that works to protect refugees around the globe. "The Constitution prevailed. The executive order that tried to turn prejudice into policy failed."

USA Today