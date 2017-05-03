House GOP schedules health care vote for Thursday

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) takes questions from reporters about the American Health Care Act during a news conference. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

The House will vote on the GOP's proposed health care bill Thursday, according to Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office.

The vote on the long-awaited health care bill is expected to take place early Thursday afternoon. The vote comes more than a month after the GOP's first failed attempt, when the vote was called off due to a lack of support, and before Congress goes into recess for 11 days.

House leadership has been working to attract enough votes to pass the bill. Last week, Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, told reporters, "We're going to go when we have the votes, but that's the decision we'll make when we have it." The House Freedom Caucus -- many members of which opposed the health care proposals introduced earlier this year -- has endorsed the latest attempt at health care reform.

The GOP can only afford to lose 22 votes for the measure to pass.

As of Thursday evening, the proposed legislation had no public scoring from the Congressional Budget Office.

The GOP health care push has been controversial, especially over questions about whether it will cover pre-existing conditions. On CBS' "Face The Nation" Sunday, President Trump pledged it would.

