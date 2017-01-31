How does taking political stances affect a business' bottom line?

Starbucks has said it will hire 10,000 refugees in the wake of President Trump's immigration ban.

Starbucks, Netflix and Apple are just a few of the companies taking a stand against President Trump's immigration ban. Starbucks promised to hire 10,000 refugees, and now people on social media are calling for a boycott.

At the same time, some customers in Tampa Bay are happy with the decision.

“I think they did the right thing,” Stephen Koury said. “I think we're a country of immigrants. I think to close borders to people is wrong.”

No matter what you believe, Dr. Antony Dnes, an economics professor at Florida Southern College, said when businesses take political stances, it will have an impact on the company’s bottom line.

“I would expect they'd have thought that out and to anticipate making profits for an extended period of time,” Dnes said.

He explained it builds the company's brand, but it's not always a good long-term strategy.

“People tend to forget issues over time. Other issues come to dominate,” he said. “You can put some people off even if you win other customers.”

Dnes said in Starbucks' case, when they're hiring refugees they could miss out on other more skilled workers.

“So they've taken a position that they're going to gain more than they're going to lose, but that is a risk and a risk is a cost. Any businessman will tell you that.”

He also said businesses have only started getting involved in politics in the last 15 to 20 years. That's partly because of social media.

Starbucks might feel comfortable making political statements because they’re dominant in their industry and can afford to lose money, according to Dnes.

(© 2017 WTSP)