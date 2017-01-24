How far can executive orders reach? Pretty far.

President Trump has started his term fast with several executive orders. CBS photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — No one votes on it. Not the U.S. House of Representatives. Not the U.S. Senate. And not you. We're talking about executive orders.

All the power of a law -- and all it takes is a signature from the president.

Five days in office and so far, President Trump has signed executive orders, dealing with the Affordable Care Act, a federal hiring freeze, the transpacific partnership, funding overseas abortions, and two controversial pipelines.

To be clear every president has used executive orders to get things done.

But should they be able to take huge action without even talking to the people representing your voice?

Trump and President Obama: two men who, while holding the highest office, signed executive orders left and right to push their agendas and affect millions of Americans.

We're talking about how far executive power should reach. It got hundreds and hundreds of you fired up.

Helen says it's all right to use executive orders to override a previous executive order.

Riki says there should be no executive order issued from any president during their first 100 days.

Al says it’s amazing that the Republicans are OK with this. When Obama signed EOs they were having hissy fits!

Darin says we definitely need a balance so I truly think congress is a vital part of this country.

Lyndsay says there is value in allowing them on both sides to bypass divided politics.

So what's the deal? What are the limits?

I talked to political strategist Barry Edwards.

“Executive order has the full force of law unless the Congress overturns it or a court declares it unconstitutional. So the limits are the court saying you can't do it or the Congress passing a law and they have to pass it over the president's veto."

The president needs this authority employment laws?

This is a four million person civilian military workforce. A $4 trillion budget.

So how does the executive order and no debate in Congress come into that?

“If [the president] had to go to Congress to make every decision, they would never get anything done. Part of his oath as he has to faithfully execute the laws of the United States but part of that is running this massive bureaucracy that's bigger than any company in the world,” Edwards said.

“That's why presidential elections are so important. Because he is first amongst equals now Of the three branches because he controls this massive bureaucracy plus he has this authority of executive order.”

