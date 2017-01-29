Immigration order protests in Tampa

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Beware new "can you hear me" trick
-
Emmett Till accuser admits to lying
-
Gasparilla Pirate Invasion
-
Mayor Buckhorn gives key to Buccaneers
-
Caregiver hits Alzheimer's patient
-
Tonic water warning
-
Tired of political , Google Chrome has the answer
-
Man almost killed in ambulance helicopter crash defies the odds
-
Protests at airports across the country
More Stories
-
They worked for America and now they can't get into the USAJan 29, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
-
President Trump addresses Executive Order on Extreme VettingJan 29, 2017, 5:29 p.m.
-
Mostly cloudy tonight, sun tomorrowJul. 6, 2016, 7:13 a.m.