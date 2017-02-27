It's the State of the Union, but it isn't

The Constitution says that the president shall from time to time update Congress on the state of the union. (Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images))

TAMPA — Strong? Weak? Confused? On track? What is the state of our union?

President Trump will address a joint session of Congress for the first time tomorrow night, and it's sure to cause some controversy.

The one thing you shouldn't call it? The State of the Union.

Here's the thing. Presidents can call their addresses to Congress pretty much whatever they want to.

The Constitution only says a president, "... shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."

There's nothing about doing it every year, or even on live television.

But what's a country without tradition, right?

George Washington gave the first in 1790 and FDR changed the name of the address to include "State of the Union."

Trump has held the office for only about a month, and no incoming president since JFK has called their first address to Congress a state of the union. But hey, this is Trump's first chance to update Congress and the American people about his goals and the future of our nation.

So we came out here and asked you, what do you think the future of the state of the Union is?

Trump will give that address to Congress tomorrow night at 9 o'clock. You can see it right here on 10News and CBS.

(© 2017 WTSP)