John Morgan noncommittal on governor run

Orlando personal-injury attorney John Morgan talked down a potential run for governor Friday, but didn't rule it out entirely.

"I never said I had intended to run for governor," Morgan said at a Panhandle Tiger Bay Club luncheon. "I'm thinking about it because you see these early polls and think, 'Oh my god they like me,' but maybe they just want me to be governor because they don't want to have to see my commercials anymore."

Speculation has swirled that the Morgan & Morgan law firm founder and Democratic donor might make a run for the Governor's office in 2018 ever since he successfully championed medical marijuana to legalization last November.

Morgan, whose face adorns hundreds of billboards in the Sunshine State, said he does not live much in Florida anymore and would have to consider his lifestyle before making a run.

"I live in Hawaii and St. Barts during the winter and up north during the summer, and I'm at an age where I've got to think about changing my lifestyle ... I don't like alarm clocks, and if I ran for governor, I'd have to start an alarm clock so I don't know."

Morgan said if he were to decide to run for governor he likely wouldn't announce this year.

"I don't think I would have to announce anything this year," he said. "I think people start too early."

