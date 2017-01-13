John Morgan to make political announcement

"I'm going to go and make me lots more money, and I'm going to take that money and I'm going to roll it out again," Morgan says. (Photo: WTSP)

Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan will address the Panhandle Tiger Bay Club members and their guests regarding his future political plans and Amendment 2 at noon Friday at New World Landing in Pensacola.

Morgan, the founder of the nationwide law firm headquartered in Orlando, is a vocal figure in the Democratic Party, especially in the Orlando and Tampa/St. Petersburg areas. He was involved in efforts to amend Florida’s Constitution in 2014 and 2016 to allow the expanded use of marijuana for medical purposes.

Most recently, Morgan has been known for his work as chairman of United for Care, a political organization that advocated for Amendment 2, a 2016 amendment to the Florida Constitution that expands the use of medical marijuana. According to Morgan, Amendment 2 would provide safer pain relief and treatment methods for those suffering from diseases such as HIV, AIDS, PTSD, Crohn’s Disease, Parkinson’s and ALS, and help reduce prescription drug abuse.

Since the passage of Amendment 2, Morgan has been mentioned as a potential candidate to run for Florida governor in 2018. A St. Leo University poll released in December showed Morgan polling at 20 percent among Democratic voters. According to Politico.com, Morgan has identified his priorities as decriminalizing marijuana, releasing convicts serving time solely for drug crimes, restoring voting rights to nonviolent felons, raising the minimum wage, making water and wildlife protection a top priority and abolishing the offices of lieutenant governor and commissioner of agriculture.

John Morgan speaking engagement

When: 11:30 a.m. lunch, noon program Friday

Where: New World Landing, 600 S. Palafox St.

Cost: guest $35; military and students (with ID) $25

RSVP: panhandletigerbay.com or call 293-1902

