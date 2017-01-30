Christian organization defends Trump's immigration order

Jordan Sekulow, executive director of the American Center for Law and Justice, backs the immigration ban saying it will give the government time to improve the vetting process for immigrants. WTSP photo

While protests continue across the country, many people are also defending President Trump’s executive order that restricts immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Jordan Sekulow is executive director of the Washington, D.C.-based, Christian organization the American Center for Law and Justice. He supports it, saying it will give the government time to improve the vetting process for immigrants. Once the executive order expires, he said the people who aren’t a security threat should be allowed to enter the United States.

Sekulow gave some examples of how the vetting process could be improved. He suggested changing the questions that are asked and making sure immigrants and refugees understand the rights and freedoms they have in the U.S.

“They can criticize the government, they can criticize you, they don't have to agree with your faith and they can even demean your faith, and that's not illegal, and you can't react in a way that's violent because of that."

People who are critical of the executive order argue it wouldn’t have prevented any recent major terrorist attacks in the U.S., such as the San Bernardino shooting or the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“We know we face a threat from her radical Islam,” Sekulow said. “We have seen it in their own propaganda in their own information that they want to utilize. Europe is the perfect example. We do not want to become Germany. We do not want to become France, where we are dealing with this at such an extreme level, so that's why you do this now."

Sekulow argues the best way to help Syrian refugees is to work with countries in that region to set up safe places for them.

"The truth is if you want to help people the most, you need in-region safe zones. There's not that many Syrians who are going to be able to get all the way from that region of the world to the United States of America,” he said.



(© 2017 WTSP)