Madonna on Trump winning presidency: 'I'm broken'

Madonna. Photo: Getty Images

On election night, Madonna was sitting at a table with her agent, the Quran and Zohar both open.

A vocal Hillary Clinton supporter, the pop star prayed for an upset. She woke up to a historic one: Donald Trump had clinched the presidency.

In conversation with Difficult Women author Roxane Gay for Harper’s Bazaar, Madonna discusses the outcome of the election, which she says left her "broken."

"Donald Trump is the president. It's not a bad dream. It really happened." @Madonna talks politics in our new issue: https://t.co/7tYr98uHGK pic.twitter.com/qEGA2AqcLN — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) January 10, 2017

"I wake up every morning and it's like when you break up with somebody who has really broken your heart," she says in the cover story, published Tuesday. "You wake up and for a second you're just you, and then you go, ‘Oh, the person I love more than anything has just broken my heart, and I'm devastated and I'm broken and I have nothing. I'm lost.’ That's how I feel every morning. I wake up and I go, ‘Wait a second. Donald Trump is the president. It's not a bad dream. It really happened.’ It's like being dumped by a lover and also being stuck in a nightmare."

But that nightmare isn’t paralyzing the singer-songwriter, for whom the label "provocateur" has become de rigueur.

"I have to get way more vocal and become a little bit less mysterious," Madonna says. 'What I find really astonishing is how quiet everybody is in my industry. I mean, nobody in the entertainment business except for maybe a handful of people ever speak out about what's going on. Nobody takes a political stance or expresses an opinion."

"They want to maintain a neutral position so they can maintain their popularity," she continues. "I mean, if you have an opinion and people disagree with you, you might not get a job. You might be blacklisted. You might have fewer followers on Instagram. There are any number of things that would be detrimental to your career. Everyone's really afraid. Because it doesn't affect their daily life yet, no one's doing anything about it."

But for Madonna, the plan is to use her work as a tool — whether it be for resistance or evolution.

"For me, it's either you're part of creation or you're part of destruction," she says.