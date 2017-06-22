Mayor Buckhorn on Confederate monument: 'That statue represents the worst of humanity'

Mayor Bob Buckhorn speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on Aug. 28, 2012, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn expressed his disapproval of the Hillsborough County Commission’s decision to keep a Confederate monument outside of the county courthouse.

Commissioners voted 4-3 Wednesday to keep the Memoria In Aeterna monument outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

“There is no honor in treason and there is no valor in enslaving people because of their race,” Buckhorn wrote on his Facebook page. “That statue represents the worst of humanity not the Tampa that we aspire to be.

“This decision doesn’t speak for our city and the people that I represent.”

Instead of moving the monument, commissioners want to paint a 10-foot high mural behind hit that will pay homage to the country’s diversity.

