Mexican politician sits on border wall to send Trump a message

Braulio Guerra, a congressman from Queretaro, said he wanted to show how President Donald Trump’s plans for a new wall are “unnecessary.”

A Mexican politician tweeted photos and a video sitting on a border wall Thursday.

Sencillo subir al #Muro pero son muchos los peligros para nuestra gente. Derechos Humanos, principios y dignidad son innegociables #México🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/9PExn3RlnV — Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017

In January, President Trump signed two controversial immigration-related executive orders, including efforts to build a wall on the Mexican border. The plans call for the immediate building of a southern border wall, new public or private detention facilities, the hiring of 5,000 new border patrol agents and 10,000 immigration officers, and shutting off federal funds for cities that refuse to inform federal officials about undocumented immigrants in their custody.

