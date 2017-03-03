WTSP
Mexican politician sits on border wall to send Trump a message

Ashley May , WTSP 11:29 AM. EST March 03, 2017

A Mexican politician tweeted photos and a video sitting on a border wall Thursday.

Braulio Guerra, a congressman from Queretaro, said he wanted to show how President Donald Trump’s plans for a new wall are “unnecessary.”

In January,  President Trump signed two controversial immigration-related executive orders, including  efforts to build a wall on the Mexican border. The plans call for  the immediate building of a southern border wall, new public or private detention facilities, the hiring of 5,000 new border patrol agents and 10,000 immigration officers, and shutting off federal funds for cities that refuse to inform federal officials about undocumented immigrants in their custody.

