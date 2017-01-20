5 things you need to know about Donald Trump's inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: President-elect Donald Trump and family pose at the end of the inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

History made: Trump to be sworn in as president

What once seemed impossible becomes reality Friday: Donald Trump takes the oath of office to become the USA's 45th president. The brash billionaire who rode voter discontent to victory in a bitter, divisive election will be sworn in at noon EST at the U.S. Capitol. Immediately afterward, he will use his first speech as president to try to soothe tensions, citing ideas heard in his "Make America Great Again" campaign, according to aides. Trump's message won't be heard by everyone. Dozens of Democrats are boycotting the ceremony, many due to Trump's derisive tweets about Rep. John Lewis, who said he didn't consider Trump's win "legitimate" amid evidence that Russia tried to influence the election.

So you're going to the inauguration. Good luck.

It's not just another day in D.C. Limited parking, road closures and a vehicle-restricted zone will make driving into the city a nightmare. The city government recommends using Metro — the subway system — which will be open 4 a..m.-midnight. For Trump's swearing in, security gates for viewing areas near the Capitol open at 6 a.m. Tickets are required for special viewing areas, but there will be plenty of public viewing space with video screens around the National Mall. For the inaugural parade, the sidewalk along Pennsylvania Avenue is fair game. Friday night, you'll need a ticket to the official Inaugural Balls, but the many unofficial balls around town should be easier to crash.

'Unprecedented' inauguration protests set

If you believe Trump's inauguration is no time to celebrate, you've got company: An estimated 1 million people will demonstrate against the incoming president in all 50 states and 32 countries. In the U.S. capital alone, the National Park Service has issued permits for an "unprecedented" 25 demonstrations this weekend. The largest of these likely will be Saturday's Women's March on Washington, expected to draw 200,000 to the capital. But Friday will also be busy, with 63 groups protesting in D.C. On his side, Trump will have Bikers for Trump and a few other groups.

Looks like it's gonna rain on Trump's parade

It will be fairly warm but wet in D.C. for Donald Trump's inaugural ceremonies. Temperatures will start out in the 40s Friday morning and stay there through the afternoon and evening, AccuWeather.com forecasts. That's above average for Jan. 20 and for past inaugurations (Ronald Reagan holds the January inauguration record with 55 degrees in 1981). There is an 89% chance of rain at noon, but it should taper off by late afternoon. If you're attending, you may just have to get wet: Umbrellas are banned in the ticketed viewing areas. At least Trump shouldn't have trouble with his unruly hair: Winds are forecast to be light.

Seriously, Inauguration Day is all about the balls

After all the solemn stuff on Inauguration Day, it's time to party! The Trumps will be attending only three official balls — Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls and the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball — but there will be lots of other balls and festivities around the nation's capital. All eyes will be on Donald and (especially) Melania at the black-tie balls to get a gauge of their fashion sense. Entertainment for the night will be, well, not as star-studded as in years past, as many top acts publicly declared they would not perform. Announced performers include soul singer Sam Moore, Tony Orlando, the Rockettes and The Silhouettes. Tim Rushlow & His Big Band will provide the music for the Trumps' first dance.

