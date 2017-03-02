AG Sessions recuses himself from Russia election investigation

This Jan. 10, 2017, file photo shows Sen. Jeff Sessions as he is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing. (Photo: Molly Riley, AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.



Sessions faced mounting pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to step aside after revelations that he had twice talked with Moscow's U.S. envoy during the presidential campaign. Sessions' conversations with the ambassador seem to contradict his sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.



The Justice Department said there was nothing improper about the meetings. Sessions insisted he never met with Russian officials to discuss the campaign.



Sessions said this week he would recuse himself when appropriate.



When attorneys general have recused themselves in the past, investigations were handled by lower-ranking but still senior political-appointees within the Justice Department.

Earlier Thursday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended Sessions, saying he was simply doing his job as a former senator when he spoke with the Russian ambassador.

Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force Once that Sessions did not mislead in sworn statements he made to Congress during his confirmation hearing.

At the hearing in January, Sessions was asked about allegations of contact between Russia and Trump aides during the 2016 election.

Sessions said he was "unaware" that anyone from the Trump campaign had been in touch with the Russian government - despite his own conversations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.