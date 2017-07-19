CBO: Obamacare repeal will mean 32M more uninsured

An Obamacare logo is shown on the door of the UniVista Insurance agency in Miami. (RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: RHONA WISE)

WASHINGTON - The non[partisan Congressional Budget Office said a GOP repeal of the Obamacare health law without replacement will mean 32 million more uninsured by 2026.

Senate Republicans, having fallen short of a plan for replacement that will satisfy enough of its members to pass, have weighed repealing the Affordable Healthcare Act without replacing it. The plan has met with opposition from Democrats and some Republicans.

